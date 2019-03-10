3 KAVERIA

3 FRIENDS ​​​​​​​

""The secret of this ice cream is there’s no secret."



At its launch in 2012, 3 Kaverin Jäätelö (3 Friends Ice Cream) was the first craft ice cream brand in Finland. Since then, this company founded by 3 passionate ice cream lovers has been the forerunner in the Finnish ice cream scene. Just like true friends, 3 Kaveria ice cream doesn’t keep secrets. It’s made from only good and natural ingredients, so there’s no reason to explain or hide anything.



The mission of Kuudes was to better reflect the great quality of the product, strongly communicate the philosophy behind the taste and, most importantly, increase credibility to support sales in international markets. We were briefed to make a design evolution instead of a revolution. That’s why we kept the iconic orange brand colour but tuned it just a little brighter.



To stand out better in the freezer, we wanted the beloved brand name and number 3 to be more prominent in the visual identity.