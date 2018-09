1968 Dodge Charger R/T + Sera

1968 Dodge Charger R/T

_Personal shoot with Sera and her stunning 572 Hemi '68 Charger R/T.I shot this series in 2016 alongside fellow photographer Richard Pardon , and the images have remained untouched on my server for two years, waiting for the correct treatment. Twenty-four months later, I've been able to give the sequence the attention it has deserved, shining a limelight on one of my personal all-time dream cars. And all in the most iconic paint scheme, no less.Photography/ Post-Production: Webb BlandTalent: Sera TrimbleHair/Makeup/Wardrobe: Raina RishelleCollaboration with Richard Pardon