1968 Dodge Charger R/T + Sera
1968 Dodge Charger R/T
_Personal shoot with Sera and her stunning 572 Hemi '68 Charger R/T. 

I shot this series in 2016 alongside fellow photographer Richard Pardon, and the images have remained untouched on my server for two years, waiting for the correct treatment. Twenty-four months later, I've been able to give the sequence the attention it has deserved, shining a limelight on one of my personal all-time dream cars. And all in the most iconic paint scheme, no less. 

Photography/ Post-Production: Webb Bland
Talent: Sera Trimble
Hair/Makeup/Wardrobe: Raina Rishelle
Collaboration with Richard Pardon
