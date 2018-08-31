Netflix's Black Mirror | Black Museum 2xLP Soundtrack

The plot concepts about the impact of technology might be why we watch Black Mirror, but the incredible soundtrack certainly adds to the draw. Sigur Ros, Radiohead, The Smiths, Belinda Carlisle - you never know what you're going to get from one episode to the next. And the final episode of the fourth season is no different. "Black Museum" features a memorable original score by Cristobal Tapia de Veer. Cristo's sound is electronic and industrial and just what the episode needs to convey an imminent, unsettling future. Get that same feeling in your space with this set of two LPs featuring loads of amazing custom color vinyl variants beautifully pressed by Enjoy the Ride Records. A limited edition special release in conjunction with Netflix and Lakeshore Records, packaged in a deluxe gatefold jacket featuring artwork by Butcher Billy.
