Butcher Billy
Curitiba, Brazil
Message
Message
Netflix's Black Mirror | Black Museum 2xLP Soundtrack
2339
229
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Butcher Billy
Curitiba, Brazil
Message
Message
Netflix's Black Mirror | Black Museum 2xLP Soundtrack
2339
229
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
The plot concepts about the impact of technology might be why we watch Black Mirror, but the incredible soundtrack certainly adds to the draw. Sigur Ros, Radiohead, The Smiths, Belinda Carlisle - you never know what you're going to get from one episode to the next. And the final episode of the fourth season is no different. "Black Museum" features a memorable original score by Cristobal Tapia de Veer. Cristo's sound is electronic and industrial and just what the episode needs to convey an imminent, unsettling future. Get that same feeling in your space with this set of two LPs featuring loads of amazing custom color vinyl variants beautifully pressed by Enjoy the Ride Records. A limited edition special release in conjunction with Netflix and Lakeshore Records, packaged in a deluxe gatefold jacket featuring artwork by Butcher Billy.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.