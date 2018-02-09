About

New York based textile makers The Graces use only ethically produced ultra-long-staple organic cotton to create their exquisite bath linen. The brand name derives from the idea of personal daily rituals, and our visual identity was inspired by Antonio Canova’s Neoclassical sculpture The Three Graces and a trinity of brand values of environment, quality and luxury. The values are expressed as a motif of three X marques – sibling forms composing a familial whole. The marque aligns to a monospaced logotype applied to the reverse side of the stitched label and swing tag. Read Less

