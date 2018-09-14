About

Meraki is a new contemporary Greek restaurant in Fitzrovia, inspired by island life but with a refined execution. There are six key island formations in Greece and this became the inspiration for the menu designs, created using a medley of finishes and textures, to subtly reflect terrazzo. Five of the formations are used on the food menus with the sixth being used on the wine menu. The M of Meraki lent itself to representing the sea and therefore works in both the context of the islands but also as a pattern in its own right. As a predominantly fish restaurant the emphasis on the sea was important. The exterior of the restaurant is a dark navy and has traditional architectural elements, we commissioned the 'M' to be made out of bright white neon to contrast with this. Read Less

