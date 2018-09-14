Dutchscot London
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Meraki
1543
167
9
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Meraki is a new contemporary Greek restaurant in Fitzrovia, inspired by island life but with a refined execution. There are six key island forma… Read More
    Meraki is a new contemporary Greek restaurant in Fitzrovia, inspired by island life but with a refined execution. There are six key island formations in Greece and this became the inspiration for the menu designs, created using a medley of finishes and textures, to subtly reflect terrazzo. Five of the formations are used on the food menus with the sixth being used on the wine menu. The M of Meraki lent itself to representing the sea and therefore works in both the context of the islands but also as a pattern in its own right. As a predominantly fish restaurant the emphasis on the sea was important. The exterior of the restaurant is a dark navy and has traditional architectural elements, we commissioned the 'M' to be made out of bright white neon to contrast with this. Read Less
    Published:
Meraki is a contemporary Greek restaurant in Fitzrovia, inspired by island life but with a refined execution.

There are six key island formations in Greece and this became the inspiration for the menu designs, created using a medley of finishes and textures, to subtly reflect terrazzo. Five of the formations are used on the food menus with the sixth being used on the wine menu. The M of Meraki lent itself to representing the sea and therefore works in both the context of the islands but also as a pattern in its own right. As a predominantly fish restaurant the emphasis on the sea was important. The exterior of the restaurant is a dark navy and has traditional architectural elements, we commissioned the 'M' to be made out of bright white neon to contrast with this.

Materials were key, from the bright white textured menu paper (Zen from G F Smith) which emulated Greek architecture to the vibrant blue paper used on the bar menus, evocative of Greek church roofs and the mediterranean sea. A pale grey leather was used for the wine menus to reflect the interiors. The 'M' is coupled with meraki typeset in Produkt by Commercial Type, chosen for it's attractive but functional quality. 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.