Vacances Air Canada | Brand Platform | lg2

Air Canada Vacations is a vacation matchmaker, curating unforgettable experiences for its customers. With a diverse product offering that continues to grow, it has solidified its brand identity under the promise Creating perfect vacations. The new identity was launched under the signature Making Your Dreams Travel™ and is symbolized by a simple design element: the dreamline. The new brand icon is inspired directly by the contour of the Air Canada Rondelle and illustrates the unique trajectories of each individual’s dream vacation: from point A to C. The line was customized to represent individual moments and experiences, tracing people’s dream vacations through new discoveries and serendipitous detours. The simplicity and flexibility of this device means the brand is clearly present in everything, from aspirational video content to promotional offers. Read Less

