Centersvet is the company in the distribution field of lighting equipment in the Russian market. In the new visual image of the brand, a simple and clear idea prevails - the play of light and shadow. A minimalistic black and white palette creates powerful contrasts and simplifies the use of visual elements of the brand. The simplicity of the forms and the graphic solution creates a modern and unique visual image for the leader company in its field. The new branding is completely plastic and playful. With the help of light and shadow, we can reflect any form or object, there is always a game for imagination and magic. Read Less

