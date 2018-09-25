About

The task was not just to design a prominent brand identity, but to work on brand platform and strategy for the promising streetwear brand DUO. It… Read More

The task was not just to design a prominent brand identity, but to work on brand platform and strategy for the promising streetwear brand DUO. It is created by famous hypekid Ivan Zinko and his mother, London based fashion and jewelry designer Natasha Zinko. Collaboration is the core value of DUO brand. Every collection is meant to be done by Ivan Zinko and a partner. As a creative director Ivan is the one who decides who to work with. With said above we created a visual language that welcomes any style or thinking. Colors, fonts, layouts, illustrations and photos can change depending on who Ivan collaborates with. This way, any collection can be something new and bold. The only constant is the concept of working together. The logo is a composition of the three letters as chain links. It shows exactly what this brand is about: linking creative entities with this brand and coming up with new ideas, new collections and ultimately new waves of trends. Read Less

Published: