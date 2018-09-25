DUO
Challenge
The task was not just to design a prominent brand identity, but to work on brand platform and strategy for the promising streetwear brand DUO. It is created by famous hypekid Ivan Zinko and his mother, London based fashion and jewelry designer Natasha Zinko.
Concept
Collaboration is the core value of DUO brand. Every collection is meant to be done by Ivan Zinko and a partner. As a creative director Ivan is the one who decides who to work with. With said above we created a visual language that welcomes any style or thinking. Colors, fonts, layouts, illustrations and photos can change depending on who Ivan collaborates with. This way, any collection can be something new and bold. The only constant is the concept of working together. The logo is a composition of the three letters as chain links. It shows exactly what this brand is about: linking creative entities with this brand and coming up with new ideas, new collections and ultimately new waves of trends. The visual language is dynamic and fresh. It is inspired by trending hypebeast culture. Ivan Zinko aka @goldenfly is one of the most influential hypekids in the game. GQ describes him as "one of the youngest street-style stars Fashion Week has ever seen, next to Abe Chabon and a few other under-17 legends". Hypebeast, Hypekids, Highsnobiety and other significant fashion blogs had also written about him.
COLLABORATION SAMPLES
The idea in these next images is to emphasise the fact that this brand changes it's visual tone depending on the collaboration partner. We created a series of key-visuals and posters, that demonstrate how the brand visual language works in different situations and communications. We imagined how DUO collaborates with such icons as Rolling Stones, Gucci, Nike, Lacoste, Supreme, Kaws, Hiroshi and Snapchat. The strong point of DUO’s visual language is its ability to not only adapt to partners but to create new trends and influence, making it every time fresh and surprising.
INHOUSE CHALLENGE
We challenged ourselves to create various visual ideas to communicate brand’s philosophy. To deliver the best result and to convey DUO idea, every single image was a result of a creative collaboration of two agency creatives. As a result we ended up with a set of illustrations, photos, gifs and 3d graphics making an entertaining string of visuals, representing the power of communication of DUO brand’s values. So be ready to see some of this stuff in upcoming DUO collection.
PROJECT TEAM
Creative Directors – Boris Alexandrov & Anna Alexandrova
Senior Art Director – Pose Radu
Copywriter – Dimitry Panasiuk
Designers – Aleksandra Gerasymenko & Aleksandr Osipenko
3D Artists – Sergey Makuhovskiy & Ilya Soldatov
Illustrator – Aleksandr Osipenko
