ASEI ARCHITECTS

「亜」の漢字を構成する下の線を「土地や地域」、上の線を「建築や人」と捉え、それらを繋ぐ真ん中のフォルムを「素材／技術協力／開発ネットワーク／自然や歴史／経験やアイデア」など、同社のサービスであると定義しました。これらをプラスの力に変え、さらに循環・持続させていくことが、環境と建築の関わり方を考える同社のスタイルそのものを表現していると考えました。

また「亜」という漢字は、建物を作るための「土台」や、物事に「次ぐ・準じる」という意味を含んでおり、建築のあり方の基礎＝「土台」から考え、地域の資源に「準じた」素材を考える事務所の理念に通ずる漢字でもあります。



The line at the bottle of the kanji “亜” represents “a land or area,” and the line on top symbolizes “architecture and people.” We defined the shape in the middle, which connects the upper and lower lines as “materials, technical cooperation, development network, nature and history, and experience and ideas”, which are the services provided by ASEI. We determined that transforming these elements into positive power, and keeping it circulating and sustained, is exactly the style of this company, which is dedicated in pursuing how the relationship between the environment and architecture should be.





Also, the definition of the kanji “亜” is “foundation” or “to be equivalent to.” This kanji thus conveys the philosophy of ASEI, which pays attention to the basic idea of architecture (foundation) and comes up with materials from resources closely connected (equivalent) to the local area.