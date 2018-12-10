Men's Health with Jean-Yves Lemoigne

Jean-Yves Lemoigne loves to experiment with bodies in motion. Based on some of his personal work, Men's Health Magazine asked him to create imagery for a story about slowing down the pace in tempo training in favour of expediting muscle gains. While experienced in creating chronophotography in camera, the photographer opted to have our NY team assemble the multi exposure effect in post for this agile project. View all images of this series our website.
Client: Men's Health Magazine
Art Producer: Sinikiwe Dhliwayo
Photographer: Jean-Yves Lemoigne
Photographer Agent: Art Department
Post Artist: Federico Chiesa / Recom Farmhouse
