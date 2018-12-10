Men's Health with Jean-Yves Lemoigne

About

Jean-Yves Lemoigne loves to experiment with bodies in motion. Based on some of his personal work Men's Health Magazine assigned him to create ima… Read More

Jean-Yves Lemoigne loves to experiment with bodies in motion. Based on some of his personal work Men's Health Magazine assigned him to create imagery for a story about slowing down the pace in tempo training in favor of expediting muscle gains. While experienced in creating chronophotography in camera, the photographer opted to have our NY team assemble the multi exposure effect in post for this agile project. Read Less

Published: