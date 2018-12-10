Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse London, United Kingdom
Jean Yves Lemoigne Paris, NY, USA
Men's Health with Jean-Yves Lemoigne
Jean-Yves Lemoigne loves to experiment with bodies in motion. Based on some of his personal work, Men's Health Magazine asked him to create imagery for a story about slowing down the pace in tempo training in favour of expediting muscle gains. While experienced in creating chronophotography in camera, the photographer opted to have our NY team assemble the multi exposure effect in post for this agile project. View all images of this series our website
Client:  Men's Health Magazine
Art Producer: Sinikiwe Dhliwayo
Photographer: Jean-Yves Lemoigne
Photographer Agent: Art Department
Post Artist: Federico Chiesa / Recom Farmhouse
