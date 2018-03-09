Multiple Owners
Erik Musin Moscow, Russian Federation
Timofei Popandopulo Moscow, Russian Federation
Aleksey Zadorozhnyi Moscow, Russian Federation
J. Curl — Joyful Hair Care.
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe After Effects

    J. Curl is a joyful hair care at its finest. So we’ve created a simple shape and a cardboard tube to match the bottle. Each color defines a special hair care program that you can select intuitively. We thought about J.Curl and who is he, what does he like and how he spends his time. How he treats client’s hair and what advices he could give and we came up with the main idea — it’s a fictional character and anyone can be J.Curl. Anyone can become his own professional hairdresser and give his hair a joyful care. Be your own J.Curl. Read Less
J. Curl is a joyful hair care at its finest.

The story begins in 2018 with selection of the most advanced technology and unique formulas with innovative ingredients and bottling it up in a playful, yet simple shape.

But let’s start from the very beginning. We came up with a J.Curl naming trying to create an association with a professional hairdresser that might have created his own hair care system. This approach to naming helps to increase consumer’s trust level.
Although we thought about a package that might have caught your attention and differ from all of the motley bottles.
So we’ve created a simple shape and a cardboard tube to match the bottle. Each color defines a special hair care program that you can select intuitively.

We thought about J.Curl and who is he, what does he like and how he spends his time. How he treats client’s hair and what advices he could give and we came up with the main idea — it’s a fictional character and anyone can be J.Curl. Anyone can become his own professional hairdresser and give his hair a joyful care.

Be your own J.Curl.





Choice Studio © 2018
All Rights Reserved.

