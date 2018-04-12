LEGO Birthday Studio

About

Quite often parents have no idea of the way to organize a Birthday party for the kids. In 2018 Lego Russia developed an app and web-site where kids would describe the perfect party for them while playing simple games. The game included 5 stages when kid answered key questions on party organization. The parents would then get a letter with clear instructions of the way to run the party. The original idea was to show the project mechanics in isometric projection. However, we proposed the customer to make it more cinematographic and fortunately the client agreed. Another important project part was the kid voiceover making the story sound insightful. Read Less

