Multiple Owners
Petrick Animation Moscow, Russian Federation
Oleg Kulinich Zelenograd, Russian Federation
Vadim Luks Salaspils, Latvia
Slava Romanov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Alexander Maslyuk Tyumen, Russian Federation
Alena Voronkova Moscow, Russian Federation
Maxim Tleubaev Novosibirsk, Russian Federation
LEGO Birthday Studio
1906
483
29
    Quite often parents have no idea of the way to organize a Birthday party for the kids. In 2018 Lego Russia developed an app and web-site where kids would describe the perfect party for them while playing simple games. The game included 5 stages when kid answered key questions on party organization. The parents would then get a letter with clear instructions of the way to run the party. The original idea was to show the project mechanics in isometric projection. However, we proposed the customer to make it more cinematographic and fortunately the client agreed. Another important project part was the kid voiceover making the story sound insightful. Read Less
