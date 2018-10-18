The Unexpected - Le Méridien Barcelona

The emblematic and centrically located luxury hotel, Le Méridien Barcelona, has given us the challenge of communicating to its public, in an attractive manner, the renovation the hotel will be doing during the next four years. We are setting up a global communication strategy that will connect the new designs of the rooms with the city through a selection of creative neighbors that will show us Barcelona from a new point of view.
Working session with Le Méridien during the researching phase
The objective of the website is to create a link between Le Méridien and the city, as well as highlight the new designs of the rooms, the furniture, and the added value of service that the hotel has incorporated.
We had to connect with our audience by showing them the added values of the new rooms, and their bond with the city and its neighbors.
In order to explain the remodeling effectively, we created a brief interactive experience on the website that invites users to enter every space of the hotel that has either already been renovated, or that will be in the future. It allows them to discover each secret that that renovation has brought.
With the help of a website that links the added elements of the new rooms to Barcelona, we show guests neighborhoods that surround the hotel, guided by people who are in the know about the culture and creativity of the city. They show us their daily lives, taking us to their favorite spots in the barrio.
The first professional creatives featured were Alfonso de la Fuente, interior designer and co-founder of the shoe brand Maians, and Vega Hernando, fashion and textile designer and founder of her creative project Eating Patterns.