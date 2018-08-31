Arcus
The Client
Born in Silicon Valley, Arcus is a technology-based startup set to revolutionize the way people track and pay their bills around the world. Arcus greatly improves the overall experience for customers, while enhancing profits for banks.
The Objective
Create an elegant and user-friendly brand identity that enhances the overall digital brand behavior and allows a trustworthy experience for everyone to pay their bills online.
The Solution
The identity for this project was developed as a simple yet direct experience, focused on setting a warmer feeling than the more common bureaucratic one that all other financial institutions portray.
This does not only differentiate Arcus from its competition, it produces a trustworthy and professional experience for their customers. A full UI Guideline was created for future updates and applications, as well as their webpage that functions as their main communication outlet.
The logo was designed as a minimal typographic exercise that’s complemented by a more dynamic icon. The subtle color gradient background sets a visually warm first impression that in addition with the element’s distribution, becomes a well-balanced, user-friendly navigating experience.
This does not only differentiate Arcus from its competition, it produces a trustworthy and professional experience for their customers. A full UI Guideline was created for future updates and applications, as well as their webpage that functions as their main communication outlet.
The logo was designed as a minimal typographic exercise that’s complemented by a more dynamic icon. The subtle color gradient background sets a visually warm first impression that in addition with the element’s distribution, becomes a well-balanced, user-friendly navigating experience.
El Cliente
Arcus es un proyecto startup tecnológico de Sillicon Valley que busca revolucionar la forma en la que las personas pagan sus cuentas alrededor del mundo. Arcus mejora la experiencia del cliente y la entrada de ganancias de los bancos.
El Objetivo
Crear una identidad elegante y accesible que ayudara al comportamiento de marca digital, al mismo tiempo que proporcionara una experiencia confiable para lograr que las personas realicen sus pagos en línea.
La Solución
Desarrollamos la identidad de este proyecto como una experiencia simple y directa, enfocándonos en generar un sentimiento ameno a diferencia de la esencia burocrática general de otras instituciones financieras.
Esto no solo diferencia a Arcus de su competencia, también produce una experiencia profesional y confiable para sus usuarios.
Creamos una guía de identidad de UI para las subsecuentes aplicaciones y actualizaciones, así como su página web que actualmente funge como su principal fuente de comunicación.
Diseñamos el logo como un ejercicio tipográfico minimalista, complementado con un ícono mucho más dinámico. Un sutil gradiente de colores de fondo provee una primera impresión agradable, que en conjunto con la distribución espacial de los demás elementos se convierte en una experiencia de navegación bien balanceada y accesible.
Thank You!