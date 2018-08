E V E R Y D A Y S [ N O V E M B E R 2 0 1 7 ]

a new picture made from start to finish everyday.

I've been doing everydays for the last eleven years (haven't missed a day!) and I am currently on my 11th round of everydays. This year I'll be doing a render everyday using Cinema4D and instead of trying to learn new software, will be focusing on some of the fundamentals like color, composition, value etc.... :)