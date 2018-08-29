About

Of Mexican origin, cocoa was food, a religious symbol in even currency for the Mayan people, unfortunately, hundreds of cocoa producing hectares disappear from the Lancandon jungle each year. La Rifa is not only a rescue of this seed, it is also a medium to put it on the map again. The dense jungle is expressed with simple but very chameleonic graphics, where endemic species of the region coexist creating the ideal ecosystem for the cocoa tree to grow strong and robust.

