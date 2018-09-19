Multiple Owners
Louis Paquet Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Jérémy Minié Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Deven Caron Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Phoenix Studio - Website
4148
371
24
    Adobe XD

    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe After Effects

    Phoenix, the Creative Studio is a Montreal based studio specializing in interactive, design and branding. To celebrate its 3 years of existence, the studio decided to create this awesome web experience. Everywhere on the website, you can find hidden Easter Eggs. Try to find them all to win your price! www.phoenix.cool Read Less
