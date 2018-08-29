Planta, is a botanical design studio located in Mexico City. It is specialized in conceptual and experimental instalations, in addition to reactivating areas or deteriorated spaces.

For our visual proposal, we created a modern brand, inspired by every aspect of nature that Planta uses to design its spaces. For the icon, we take inspiration from a peacock, an animal that represents beauty, glory and great wisdom. Combined with a form that conceptualizes the manual process as a symbol of growth. We rely on the restorative adaptation of nature: we intervene, reactivate and restore the place.

For the color palette, we chose a rich, accessible and modern spectrum. Inspired by the subtle nuances that exist in nature, adding a small detail with green foil for some applications.
Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa
