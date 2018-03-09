△ AKU
Tallinn, Estonia
Tallinn Music Week 2018
Behance.net
    The visual identity of the festival’s jubilee edition is based on the concept of change, a shift to a new era. This is expressed through the cust… Read More
    The visual identity of the festival’s jubilee edition is based on the concept of change, a shift to a new era. This is expressed through the custom typeface (created by Aimur Takk) and the optical distortions generated with the help of glass tubes. Together with a strong color scheme (red, blue, gold) this created a dynamic and easily usable system that helped the festival's communication to stand out. Read Less
