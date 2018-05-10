Seasoned Traveler Parka

About

Logo, labels and lining pattern for a parka brand. The fabrics of Seasoned Traveler parkas are carefully selected, keeping in mind the different weather conditions a traveler may face, and the need for the materials to be friendly to the skin. The parkas are meant to last for a lifetime. The logo design is inspired by stamps in the passport. Read Less

