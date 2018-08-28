Discover
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Acupuncture
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Set Design
,
Personal photography project.
Published:
Acupuncture
Personal project.
Art Direction:
Daniel Forero
Photography:
Daniel Forero
For updates and new projects check my
Instagram
Thanks.
Light, shadows and colour
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
1395
18929
Featured On:
5/5/2018
Ruca Malen Malbec
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
258
2908
Reflections
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
1411
18789
Featured On:
3/24/2018
Ruca Malen
by:
Daniel Forero
Art Direction
988
14824
Featured On:
4/28/2018
McKinsey Quarterly
by:
Daniel Forero
Art Direction
699
6507
Photography
set design
art
fruits
design
art direction
new
colors
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
