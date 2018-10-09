atipo ®
Gijón/Xixón, Spain
Silka font
Silka is a new geometric sans serif descendent of Futura font. But Silka takes a new look at geometry and it looks more contemporary. A minimal contrast of strokes, a closed aperture and geometric shapes of characters manage to express a neutral and clear typeface. The dynamism of the italics, full of personality and elegance, adds a complementary touch to the whole family and provides extra versatility.
Its clear, clean design allows for legibility at almost any size. With its 16 weights, Silka is an ideal font family for text, logos, branding, editorial, signage, print and web design creation.





