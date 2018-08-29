About

Art and Concept direction of the second album for SF's based Hip Hop band "Invisible Inc." Early this year I got to collaborate with one of the many George Watsky's side projects to create the concept, logo and design for Invisible Inc. second album "Fine Print". Although some of these never concepts saw the light, the majority of them are available now to see at the band's website. Read Less

