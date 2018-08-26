Gosia Herba
Wrocław, Poland
Various illustrations/ Summer 2018
Hi!
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2018
Here are two first pieces from my newest personal project: Crying People. 
- Crying woman and the still-life with an empathetic octopus. 
Personal project: Crying People.
- Crying woman in a butcher shop. 
Sunshine. Personal project.
Here is my interpretation of a logo for the cosmetics factory "Uroda" (Beauty), designed by a legendary Polish designer Karol Śliwka. You can see the original sign here.
Editorial illustration for  Nature UK. "Squeaky clean mice could be ruining research"
Art direction: Jasiek Krzysztofiak
Poster designed for Polish Debut Film Festival "Młodzi i film". 
Easter packaging illustration for Lukullus - Warsaw pâtisserie.
photo by Lukullus
