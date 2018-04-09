Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

The Chicago Athletic Association is a premier hotel, housed in a building that has been an unmistakable metropolitan icon since it was built in 1893. For decades, the Association was an athletic and social club for the city’s powerful elite. Now, after an incredible restoration by Roman and Williams, it has been transformed in a way that celebrates the long and storied history of the building.
We partnered with Commune Hotels and AJ Capital to position the brand as the latest iteration of that history. By reviving the sense of fun and fellowship found in sport, we embracing this aspect of its past, creating an environment that invites guests to come, relax, and play.
Early walkthroughs revealed a treasure trove of architectual details, including a No Exit sign with a no-nonsense personality that perfectly reflects the Chicago spirit. We based the hotel’s custom typeface, “No Exit”, on those letterforms, creating an extensive family with a bold, dynamic sensibility.
Thank You!