Design Papers 2018

DESIGN PAPERS is a premium paper collection designed for Europapier, a leading paper merchant in Europe. The catalogue is chiefly a tool for designers, printers, and other graphic industry professionals, which is why the design of the box, in addition to its functionality, is also highly decorative.
This year’s collection contains two catalogues with over 240 paper qualities. Different colours and embossed textures of the box accentuate the rich choice of paper varieties in the catalogue.
Client: Europapier
ACC: Marina Nikolić
CD: Nenad Trifunović, Lazar Bodroža
AD: Nenad Trifunović
D: Ivan Kostić
Year: 2018
