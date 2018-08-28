Multiple Owners
Sprengel Museum
    Proposal for the new identity of Sprengel Museum Hannover
In summer 2017 we were asked to propose for the new identity of Sprengel Museum Hannover. The famous museum of modern arts first opened its doors in 1979 with a building complex that expanded multiple times over the decades to give space for a constantly growing collection.
Together with type designer David Turner we created an evolving Logo typeface which reffers to Kurt Schwitters Architype.
