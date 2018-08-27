An uplifting brand for WeWork’s
latest venture.
Our busy working lives—with free snacks and long hours—can sabotage our best attempts at personal well-being. With its expanding network of coworking spaces in 50 cities around the globe, WeWork is in a unique position to change that. Rise is it’s newest venture: a forward-thinking wellness club with a social vibe and a holistic approach.
Based in WeWork’s Wall Street location, the Rise studios offer everything from intense cardio to mellow meditation. The wayfinding system maintains the energetic geometry of the logo.
The coed “superspa” at Rise is a modern take on the ancient tradition of the bathhouse—best experienced at a leisurely pace, with friends (and without cell phones). We created a signage system with materials that harmonize with the interiors, and copy that guides and engages, like a spa sherpa.
The brand extends to the café packaging, with a color-coded system for members looking to refuel, revive, or focus.
