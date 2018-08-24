Multiple Owners
△ AKU Tallinn, Estonia
Aimur Takk Tallinn, Estonia
Sveta Bold Condensed Display
    Sveta Display Bold was developed for TALLINN MUSIC WEEK 2018 as its central branding device. With the focus on space-saving and unique visual aes… Read More
    Sveta Display Bold was developed for TALLINN MUSIC WEEK 2018 as its central branding device. With the focus on space-saving and unique visual aesthetic for large display uses, it combines thin horizontal forms with contrasting verticals it also includes the Cyrillic alphabet and various diacritical symbols and glyphs. The specimen for the typeface is a tent: the habitat of a typical festival visitor -- thus linking the it with the intended usage and digital printing method. A short manual on how to put up the tent is also included. Read Less
