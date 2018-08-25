Discover
Non-Format
Saint Paul, MN, USA
Hatchback – Year Of The Dragon
Hatchback – Year Of The Dragon
Gatefold double LP & CD packaging for Year Of The Dragon, the third studio album by Hatchback on Lo Recordings. Images, art direction, custom typograpgy and design by Non-Format.
Gatefold double LP & CD packaging for Year Of The Dragon, the third studio album by Hatchback on Lo Recordings. Images, art direction, custom typograpgy and design by Non-Format.
Gatefold double LP & CD packaging for Year Of The Dragon, the third studio album by Hatchback on Lo Recordings. Images, art direction, custom typograpgy and design by Non-Format.
Non-Format
Saint Paul, MN, USA
Hatchback
year of the
dragon
lo recordings
non-format
Gatefold
CD packaging
LP packaging
custom typeface
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
