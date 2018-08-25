Non-Format
Saint Paul, MN, USA
Message
Message
Hatchback – Year Of The Dragon
1331
124
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Gatefold double LP & CD packaging for Year Of The Dragon, the third studio album by Hatchback on Lo Recordings. Images, art direction, custom typ… Read More
    Gatefold double LP & CD packaging for Year Of The Dragon, the third studio album by Hatchback on Lo Recordings. Images, art direction, custom typograpgy and design by Non-Format. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.