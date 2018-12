The Teimani Experience was an exhibition held at the Center for Jewish History at the same time as The Yemenite Conference. The exhibition aimed to immerse visitors in the sights, sounds, and even smells of the Yemenite Jewish culture, including the Birth Room recreated in Israel by Yemenite women from Sana’a who continued the tradition of making the birth mother the center of attention after both she and her newborn survived for thirty days.