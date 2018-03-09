Michal Simkovic
Palo Alto, CA, USA
Amazon Web Services — Design System
    Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud service platform, offering compute power, database storage, content delivery, and other functional… Read More
    Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud service platform, offering compute power, database storage, content delivery, and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow. Millions of customers are leveraging AWS to build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability. Basically: Half of the internet is down? Yup, that’s most likely AWS. Even right now, reading this case study, you’re using AWS infrastructure. Amazon Web Services is a dream client of every designer. Where else would you get to design so many tables?! It took us almost a year since the inception till the first service (client) onboarding. I was responsible for the visual design. There were many folks working on research and UX part of the project, and folks selling the whole thing up the chain (please see the credits on the bottom, since a lot of them don't have Behance account). Read Less
    Published:
