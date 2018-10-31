BRUTAL BRITAIN

Build Your Own Brutalist Great Britain

High-rise tower blocks, prefab panel housing estates, streets in the sky, new towns; some of the concrete constructions that once shaped the cityscapes of post-war Britain have stood the test of time, while others are long gone.

‘Brutal Britain’ by Zupagrafika celebrates brutalist architecture of the British Isles inviting the readers to explore the Modern past of Great Britain and rebuild some of its most intriguing postwar edifices; from the iconic slabs of Sheffield`s Park Hill, through experimental tower blocks at Cotton Gardens in London, to the demolished Birmingham Central Library.