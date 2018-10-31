BRUTAL BRITAIN
Build Your Own Brutalist Great Britain
High-rise tower blocks, prefab panel housing estates, streets in the sky, new towns; some of the concrete constructions that once shaped the cityscapes of post-war Britain have stood the test of time, while others are long gone.
‘Brutal Britain’ by Zupagrafika celebrates brutalist architecture of the British Isles inviting the readers to explore the Modern past of Great Britain and rebuild some of its most intriguing postwar edifices; from the iconic slabs of Sheffield`s Park Hill, through experimental tower blocks at Cotton Gardens in London, to the demolished Birmingham Central Library.
Opening with a foreword by architectural historian Barnabas Calder, this book includes short chapters with full-page colour illustrations and informative texts on each building, along with 8 press-out paper models featuring all kinds of details originally present on the facades. All models are die-cut and pre-folded with easy to follow instructions attached: all you need is glue.
Arlington House. Margate
Birmingham Central Library. Birmingham
Cables Wynd House (aka. Leith Banana Flats). EdinburghCotton Gardens Estate. London
Hutchesontown C. Glasgow
No. 1 Croydon (former NLA Tower). Croydon
Park Hill . Sheffield
The Toast Rack. Manchester
Out: November 2018
and selected bookshops around Europe
Author: Zupagrafika I Publisher: Zupagrafika
Hardcover. 48 pp. 24 x 30 cm.
ISBN 978-8395057427
© Zupagrafika 2018. All rights reserved
(...) Build your miniature postwar paradise from the models in this book. Very sadly, shortsighted building managements and weak heritage protection for postwar architecture mean there is a real chance that, if you use decent glue, your models could survive longer than some of the original buildings did.”
Dr Barnabas Calder
Architectural Historian
Senior Lecturer in Architecture at the University of Liverpool
