JOAN Branding & Visual Identity

I had the distinct pleasure to build the complete identity system for Joan, a new creative agency, founded by Lisa Clunie & Jamie Robinson. The name Joan is historically eponymous to some of the most badass women. Drawing on a combination of ambition, curiosity, imagination, work ethic and aforementioned badass-ness, Joan's have challenged, questioned and changed the status quo. Taking inspiration from this ethos, I built a custom logotype around the sword, wielded by one of the greatest and most famous Joan’s of all time, Joan of Arc. Read Less

