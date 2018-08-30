Juan Carlos Pagan
JOAN Branding & Visual Identity
    I had the distinct pleasure to build the complete identity system for Joan, a new creative agency, founded by Lisa Clunie & Jamie Robinson. The n… Read More
    I had the distinct pleasure to build the complete identity system for Joan, a new creative agency, founded by Lisa Clunie & Jamie Robinson. The name Joan is historically eponymous to some of the most badass women. Drawing on a combination of ambition, curiosity, imagination, work ethic and aforementioned badass-ness, Joan's have challenged, questioned and changed the status quo. Taking inspiration from this ethos, I built a custom logotype around the sword, wielded by one of the greatest and most famous Joan’s of all time, Joan of Arc. Read Less
JOAN
I had the distinct pleasure to build the complete identity system for Joan, a new creative agency, founded by Lisa Clunie & Jamie Robinson. The name Joan is historically eponymous to some of the most badass women. Drawing on a combination of ambition, curiosity, imagination, work ethic and aforementioned badass-ness, Joan's have challenged, questioned and changed the status quo. Taking inspiration from this ethos, I built a custom logotype around the sword, wielded by one of the greatest and most famous Joan’s of all time, Joan of Arc.



