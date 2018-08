About

On a regular base SK Innovation invites artist to draw their big picture of Innovation. For me this was the first time my style of work is shown in some mixed reality. Architectural Sculpture drawn in Virtual Reality. Done with Tiltbrush and 3dsmax. Artist: Tobias Wüstefeld Director: Bang Sung Hoon Production: Jisung Kim Arc Productions Camera (First Part and Ending): Jisung Kim Additional Postproduction (First Part and Ending): Locus Postproduction Client: SK Innovation Read Less

