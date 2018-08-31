Together with Ogilvy New York, we created a series of branding videos to promote the three of Chemours businesses: Titanium Technologies, Mining Solutions and Fluoroproducts. These videos premiered at the company's inaugural Investor Day in 2017 at the New York Stock Exchange.
These videos were created on table tops and show close up, macro shots of elements that power chemistry for Chemours. Every video is dedicated to a different chemistry and its end benefit in a metaphorical way - Cooling refrigerants, vibrant color pigments, and gold and silver mining. To emphasize the dynamics of Chemours growing brands, we decided to work with the unpredictable living matter. We used various substances and elements, such as—water, ice, liquid nitrogen, fire, gold molecules and colorful powders.
In total, we created three powerful, branding videos, with no CG elements at all. These are three simple stories about the power of chemistry.
Fluoroproducts
Mining Solutions
.
Titanium Technologies
Client: Chemours
Agency: Ogilvy NY
Associate Creative Director: Tom Greenwood
Associate Creative Director: Joao Paz
Senior Copywriter: Zachary Buckner
Art Director: Hayley Grassetti
Senior Producer: Jessica Fiore
Creative Production Studio: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Director: Adam Torczyński
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
Producer: Marta Król
Previz: Adam Torczyński Piotr Wołoszyński
Concept, Shootingboard: Michał Urbański
DOP: Mikołaj Syguda
Edit: Andrzej Kowalski Talent Bank
Grading: Katarzyna Żebrowska - Coloroffon
Online: Jarek Gawroński Coloroffon, Krzysztof Laskowski Coloroffon
Compositing: Łukasz Stolarski
Production Manager: Magdalena Kamińska
Studio: Bites
SFX Supervisor: Jakub Laskus
Producer Bites: Magda Garska
Production Manager Bites: Dominik Orpel
FSX Engineer: Maciej Łukowski
SFX Specialists: Paweł Kwarciak, Rafał Wiśniewski, Łukasz Mergner
Motion Control Operator: Michał Raczyński
Phantom Technician: Bartek Komorowski
Making of: OnlyOnly
Thank You!