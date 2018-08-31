Together with Ogilvy New York, we created a series of branding videos to promote the three of Chemours businesses: Titanium Technologies, Mining Solutions and Fluoroproducts. These videos premiered at the company's inaugural Investor Day in 2017 at the New York Stock Exchange.





These videos were created on table tops and show close up, macro shots of elements that power chemistry for Chemours. Every video is dedicated to a different chemistry and its end benefit in a metaphorical way - Cooling refrigerants, vibrant color pigments, and gold and silver mining. To emphasize the dynamics of Chemours growing brands, we decided to work with the unpredictable living matter. We used various substances and elements, such as—water, ice, liquid nitrogen, fire, gold molecules and colorful powders.





In total, we created three powerful, branding videos, with no CG elements at all. These are three simple stories about the power of chemistry.



