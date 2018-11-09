Discover
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Les Gardiens de la Comète #2
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/11/2018
Les Gardiens de la Comète #2
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
9/11/2018
The Comet Guardians Children's novel. Black and white interior illustrations for a middle-grade book series of a group of friends who meet an al…
The Comet Guardians Children's novel. Black and white interior illustrations for a middle-grade book series of a group of friends who meet an alien specimen from outer space...
Published:
LES GARDIENS DE LA COMÈTE (2)
L'attaque des Pilleurs
Black and white children's novel interior illustrations. 2018 Rageot Editeur
Amazing story by
Olivier Gay
|
Find it on
Amazon
Thank You!
Basic Description
The Comet Guardians Children's novel. Black and white interior illustrations for a middle-grade book series of a group of friends who meet an alien specimen from outer space...
Published:
Credits
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
children book
middle-grade
teens
mistery
novel
children illustration
kids
adventure
monsters
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
