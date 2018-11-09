Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
Les Gardiens de la Comète #2
1438
194
12
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The Comet Guardians Children's novel. Black and white interior illustrations for a middle-grade book series of a group of friends who meet an al… Read More
    The Comet Guardians Children's novel. Black and white interior illustrations for a middle-grade book series of a group of friends who meet an alien specimen from outer space... Read Less
    Published:
LES GARDIENS DE LA COMÈTE (2)
L'attaque des Pilleurs

Black and white children's novel interior illustrations. 2018 Rageot Editeur

 Amazing story by Olivier Gay   |   Find it on Amazon
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.