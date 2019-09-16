DERIVE SHANGHAI
Cody Ellingham
Cody Ellingham, the photographer responsible for DERIVE brings yet another incredible exploration of the world's cities with his recent wanderings in Shanghai, China.
On the edge of a rooftop, overlooking the old colonial architecture of yesteryear, his images peer through time and place at the impossible glass and steel rising up through the red mist of a belligerent summer thunderstorm.
Shanghai was China's most western city and everywhere the decaying remains of old French and British architecture lie stationary under the rapidly growing shadow of New China.
Cody's process of wandering to discover the true nature of a place is the basis for the name of his projects: DERIVE, "I came here to capture this, this machine, this City. The only way to do that is to walk its streets."
"People focus on the new, or the old, but rarely both", Cody said. "A place is not just as it is, but the result of everything it has been before."

FEATURES
DERIVE SHANGHAI
247
2,062
15
Published:
Cody Ellingham

    Owners

    Cody Ellingham Tokyo, Japan

    DERIVE SHANGHAI

    Cody Ellingham, the photographer responsible for DERIVE brings yet another incredible exploration of the world’s cities with his recent wandering Read More
    247
    2,062
    15
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.