Code Civil - Brand identity

Code Civil is the new luxury fashion and lifestyle destination in Belgium. A two-stage opening: a pilot boutique in Knokke-Heist on the coast in the summer of 2018 before the flagship opens on the prestigious Avenue Louise in Brussels, in a splendid building of 1500m² and 4 floors dating from the mid-19th century, initially intended for a law firm. Beyond the simple concept store gathering the most prominent designers, from Courrèges to MSGM via Neil Barrett or Cédric Charlier, Code Civil is a lifetsyle destination at the antipodes of the cold and elitist luxury boutique, where you can dine, meet your friends, enjoy the services of a high-end concierge or get dressed up in the beauty lounge, organize an event and occasionally enjoy works of art.





The founder of the place contacted us in order to build with her her brand, her identity and her positioning from the very beginning, as close as possible to her convictions of the passion that animates her. We have imagined the name, Civil Code, in reference both to the initial occupants of the Brussels address, the lawyers, but also to the vocation of the place: redefining the laws of civil life, elegance and luxury.





We then built a visual identity based on an observation: traditional luxury, based on an indisputable heritage, can claim more grandiloquence and decorative elements. The new luxury, a reflection of our times, takes the complete opposite of what characterizes the luxury of the golden age of neoliberalism. We have developed a graphic language based on the juxtaposition, even the collision of the exquisite and the banal.





The logo is a dedicated monospaced typographic design with certain graphic subtleties, which give it a personality that is both raw and sophisticated. The graphic language is composed of a minimum number of visual elements; it is built solely on the basis of typographical compositions, a certain management of space and white circulation. The rest of the branding will be to discover at the end of the year when the Brussels address opens.





Code Civil est la nouvelle destination luxe mode et lifestyle en Belgique. Une ouverture en deux temps : une boutique pilote à Knokke-Heist sur le littoral à l'été 2018 avant l'inauguration du vaisseau amiral sur la prestigieuse Avenue Louise de Bruxelles, dans une splendide bâtisse de 1500m² et 4 niveaux datant du milieu 19e siècle, destinée initialement à une société d'avocats. Au-delà du simple concept store rassemblant les créateurs les plus en vue, de Courrèges à MSGM en passant par Neil Barrett ou Cédric Charlier, Code Civil se veut une destination lifetsyle aux antipodes de la boutique de luxe froide et élitiste, où l'on pourra dîner, y rencontrer ses amis, bénéficier des services d'une conciergerie haut de gamme ou se faire pomponner dans le lounge beauté, y organiser un évènement et apprécier ponctuellement des oeuvres d'art.





La fondatrice des lieux nous a contacté afin de construire avec elle sa marque, son identité et son positionnement dès sa genèse, au plus près de ses convictions et de la passion qui l'anime. Nous avons imaginé le nom, Code Civil, en référence à la fois aux occupants initiaux de l'adresse bruxelloise, des avocats, mais également à la vocation du lieu : redéfinir les lois de la vie civile, de l'élégance et du luxe.







Nous avons par la suite construit une identité visuelle basée sur un constat : le luxe traditionnel, qui repose sur un patrimoine indiscutable, peut revendiquer plus de grandiloquence et d'éléments décoratifs. Le nouveau luxe, reflet de notre temps, prend le contrepied total de ce qui caractérise le luxe de l'âge d'or du néolibéralisme. Nous avons développé un langage graphique basé sur la juxtaposition, voire la collision de l'exquis et du banal.





Le logo est un dessin typograhique dédié, doté d'une chasse fixe et de certaines subtilités graphiques, qui lui confèrent une personnalité à la fois brute et sophistiquée. Le langage graphique est composé d'un nombre minimal d'éléments visuels ; il se construit uniquement sur la base de compositions typographiques, d'une certaine gestion de l'espace et de la circulation des blancs. La suite du branding sera à découvrir à la fin de l'année lors de l'ouverture de l'adresse de Bruxelles.







