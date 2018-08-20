Juan Osorno
Medellín, Colombia
Message
Message
El tratado de Humboldt / The Humboldt treaty
2298
217
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Juan Osorno
Medellín, Colombia
Message
Message
El tratado de Humboldt / The Humboldt treaty
2298
217
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    El tratado de humboldt / The Humboldt treaty
    Published:
EL TRATADO DE HUMBOLDT / THE HUMBOLDT TREATY. 
Lápiz sobre papel / Pencil on paper. 
29,8 x 22,2 cm. 

Dos años despues de la muerte de Alexander Von Humboldt ( 1769-1859) diversos cietificos, colegas, exploradores e ilustrados de la epoca acordaron crear en su honor un tratado donde todo el conocimiento humano fuera contenido y pormenorizado. 
Durante mas de 100 años , el tratado de Humboldt consignó mas de 35 millones de artículos sobre fauna, flora, enfermedades, invenciones y cientos de descubrimientos que han permitido el conocimiento del mundo y el desarrollo de nuestra civilización.
Esta iniciativa rápidamente fue denominada como la enciclopedia mas ambiciosa  jamas creada, y esta serie de dibujos tan solo es una microscópica mirada al maravilloso mundo que nos rodea, aquel que sin duda  jamas terminaremos de descubrir en su totalidad.
Este proyecto parte de la admiración a Alexander Von humbold como una de las personas que mas ha aportado a  nuestra manera de entender el mundo, pero sobre todo es  un llamado a nunca  perder la curiosidad, una de las cualidades mas interesantes que como seres humanos poseemos. ​​​​​​​
Two years after the death of Alexander Von Humboldt (1769-1859) various scientists, colleagues, explorers and enlighteners of the time agreed to create in his honor a treatise where all human knowledge was contained and detailed.
For more than 100 years, the Humboldt treaty consigned more than 35 million articles on fauna, flora, diseases, inventions and hundreds of discoveries that have allowed the knowledge of the world and the development of our civilization.
Humboldt's treatise is the most ambitious and enormous encyclopedia ever created, and this series of drawings is only a microscopic look at the wonderful world that surrounds us and that we will never fully discover in its totality.
This project is based on the admiration of Alexander Von Humboldt as one of the people who has contributed the most to our understanding of the world. It is also a call to never lose curiosity, one of the most interesting traits that we as human beings have.
Unicornio de las arenas. / Unicorn of the sands. 

Mamífero perteneciente al género de los lagomorfos. Su especie se diferencia de otros tipos de liebres debido al curioso cuerno que sobresale de su frente y que puede llegar sobrepasar los 30 centímetros en especímenes machos. 
Es un animal solitario y nocturno. Se alimenta de hojas y brotes que crecen en los bordes del desierto, pero si su alimento escasea puede llegar a consumir insectos. Tiene una tolerancia alta ante la deshidratación, siendo capaz de almacenar el poco líquido que encuentra en un compartimiento alojado en su cavidad torácica. 
-------
Mammal belonging to the genus of lagomorphs. Its species differs from other types of hares due to the curious horn that protrudes from its forehead and can reach more than 30 centimeters in male specimens.
It is a lonely and nocturnal animal. It feeds on leaves and buds that grow on the edges of the desert, but if its food is scarce, it can consume insects.It has a high tolerance to dehydration, being able to store the little fluid it finds in a compartment housed in its chest cavity.
Piedra de Hefesto. / Stone of Hephaestus.

Isla de Cos, Grecia.  
Según leyendas, Hefesto, dios griego de la forja creó la piedra durante su exilio del Olimpo, a modo de autorretrato.  
A pesar de su diminuto tamaño (7,4 cm de alto), los arqueólogos no han podido explicar porque el peso de una piedra aparentemente ordinaria ronda los 9,200 kilogramos.
--------
Island of Kos, Greece.
According to legends, Hephaestus, the Greek god of the forge, created the stone during his exile from Olympus, as a self-portrait.
Despite its tiny size (7,4 cm high), archaeologists have not been able to explain why the weight of a seemingly ordinary stone is around 9,200 kilograms.

Ictiosis crónica.  / Chronic ichthyosis. 

Los afectados por Ictiosis desarrollan diversos tipos de aletas en sus extremidades, y la aparición de una membrana que une sus dedos. Los casos más complejos manifiestan el surgimiento de branquias en el cuello o una aleta dorsal que puede variar de tamaño según la edad. Eventualmente el portador se ve imposibilitado para respirar aire, sobreviviendo solamente bajo el agua. 
Those affected by Ichthyosis develop various types of fins in their extremities, and the appearance of a membrane that joins their fingers. The more complex cases show the emergence of gills in the neck or a dorsal fin that can vary in size according to age.
Eventually the carrier is unable to breathe air, surviving only under water.​​​​​​​
kit para caza de fantasmas del doctor Benett. / Dr. Benett's ghost hunting kit.
1. Pistola que captura de esencias y fragmentos espectrales. 
2. Bombillas del sí y el no.  (debe preguntarse en voz alta). 
3. cuarzo blanco para atraer presencias benignas.
4. Manganita o piedra de los muertos. Utilizada para atraer espíritus malignos. 
5. Espectrómetro simple.  
-------
1. Gun that captures essences and spectral fragments.
2. Yes and no light bulbs. (Ask out loud).
3. white quartz to attract benign presences.
4. Manganita or stone of the dead. Used to attract evil spirits.
5.  Spectrometer.
Los hermanos con cara de perro. / The dog faced boys. 

Fedor e Igor Jeftichew fueron dos hermanos rusos que nacieron con Hipertricosis, también conocida como el síndrome del hombre lobo.La hipertricosis provoca el crecimiento excesivo del bello facial. Es una enfermedad hereditaria, muy poco común y que no tiene cura.Los hermanos Jeftichew fueron señalados como fenómenos desde su infancia, lo que los obligó a unirse a diferentes circos europeos para ganarse la vida.
-------
Fedor and Igor Jeftichew were two Russian brothers who were born with hypertrichosis, also known as the werewolf syndrome.
Hypertrichosis causes the excessive growth of the facial hair. It is a hereditary disease, very rare and that has no cure.
The Jeftichew brothers were noted as phenomena from their childhood, which forced them to join different European circuses to make a living.
Ciervo vampiro. / Vampire deer.

Elaphodus columella

A pesar de su nombre, el ciervo vampiro es una especie herbívora y dócil. Su tamaño se asemeja al de un perro de raza mediana y es uno de los escasos mamíferos que nacen de un huevo .El macho de la especie se caracteriza por tener los colmillos más largos que la hembra, además de ser quien porta el huevo durante los 8 meses de gestación de las crías.
-------
Despite its name, the  vampire deer is a herbivorous and docile species. Its size resembles that of a medium-sized dog and is one of the few mammals born from an egg.The male of the species is characterized by having the fangs longer than the female, in addition to being the one that carries the egg during the 8 months of gestation of the offspring.


Sistema Kepler. / Kepler system. 
​​​​​​​
Sistema solar descubierto por el astrónomo Thomas kepler en 1914.  El sistema es curiosamente similar al nuestro y se cree que todos los planetas que lo componen pueden albergar algún tipo de vida. su estrella calorífica cetus-centauri se encuentra a 16,22 años luz de nuestro sol. 
-------
Solar system discovered by the astronomer Thomas Kepler in 1914. The system is curiously similar to ours and it is believed that all the planets that compose it can harbor some kind of life.  Cetus-centauri (prime heat star) is 16,22 light years from our sun.


Peste azul. / Blue Plague. 

La cianosis bacteriana (nombrada vulgarmente como peste azul) es una enfermedad provocada por el contacto con la planta selvática Psychotria viridis. Aunque no es mortal, se considera extremadamente contagiosa. La afección se caracteriza por la coloración azul e indolora en la totalidad del cuerpo. La peste se propaga por medio del tacto y no desaparece jamás una vez adquirida. 
-------
Bacterial cyanosis (also named as blue plague) is a disease caused by contact with the sylvatic plant Psychotria viridis. Although it is not deadly, it is considered extremely contagious.The condition is characterized by blue and painless coloration throughout the body. Plague spreads through touch and never disappears once acquired.
Máscara de Jaccu. / Jaccu´s mask. 

Diversos textos antiguos concuerdan en la misteriosa habilidad mágica de la máscara de Jaccu para conceder deseos. Según se cree, cada protuberancia que exhibe la máscara corresponde a un deseo otorgado. Debido al supuesto poder que manifiesta, este objeto ha sido codiciado durante siglos e inclusive se han declarado guerras en aras de obtenerlo. Su último poseedor conocido de fue Gengis Kan, aunque se rumorea que fue encontrada en Europa occidental a finales de 1800.
-------
Several ancient texts agree on the mysterious magical ability of the Jaccu mask to grant wishes. It is believed that each protuberance exhibited by the mask corresponds to a given wish. Due to the supposed power that it manifests, this object has been coveted for centuries and even wars have been declared in order to obtain it. Its last known possessor was Genghis Khan, although it is rumored that it was found in Western Europe in the late 1800s.
Benjamin. 

Thylacinus cynocephalus.

Benjamin fue el último espécimen conocido del Lobo marsupial, Tilacino, o tigre de Tasmania. La especie se extinguió por completo en 1936, luego de que Benjamin muriera en el zoológico de Hobart, Tasmania. A pesar de ser un animal dócil, se esparció erróneamente el rumor de su gusto por las aves de corral y las ovejas, lo que pronto guió a su caza intensiva. 
Benjamin was the last known specimen of the marsupial wolf, Tilacino, or Tasmanian tiger. The species became completely extinct in 1936, after Benjamin died at the Hobart Zoo, Tasmania. In spite of being a docile animal, the rumor of his taste for poultry and sheep spread erroneously, which soon led to his intensive hunting.
Los meteoritos de Nazca. /  The Nazca meteorites. 

Desde el año 1901, exactamente el 4 de septiembre de cada año, un meteorito de características diversas aterriza en el centro de un cráter ubicado en Nazca, Perú. Actualmente no hay ningún tipo de teoría de porque los cuerpos celestes caen con precisión milimétrica en el mismo lugar cada 365 días.  Extraoficialmente se han conocido reportes de actividad alienígena en la zona, fundamentos ampliamente rechazados por la comunidad científica.
------
Since 1901, exactly on September 4 of each year, a meteorite of diverse characteristics lands in the center of a crater located in Nazca, Peru.Currently there is no theory whatsoever because celestial bodies fall with millimeter precision in the same place every 365 days.
Unofficially there have been reports of alien activity in the area, fundamentals widely rejected by the scientific community.
La planta del hombre muerto. / The plant of the dead man.
Bixa milagrosa. 

Conocida como “la planta del hombre muerto”, la Bixa milagrosa es un brote cuya sabia es capaz de devolver la vida a una persona que recién la ha perdido. Según las investigaciones realizadas, para que surjan efecto las propiedades de la planta, la persona afectada no puede acumular más de media hora sin signos vitales. 
-------
Known as "the plant of the dead man", the miraculous Bixa is an outbreak whose wise is able to give life back to a person who has just lost it. According to the research carried out, for the properties of the plant to be effective, the affected person can not accumulate more than half an hour without vital signs.

Urraca fantasma. / Phantom magpie. 
Pica indominus

Según los ornitólogos, La urraca fantasma es el ave más difícil de avistar del planeta. Son pocos los datos que se conocen sobre la especie, exceptuando que carece de cuerdas vocales, por lo cual no emite ningún sonido distintivo,Se aparea una sola vez a lo largo de su vida, y tan solo 3 ejemplares han sido vistos desde su descubrimiento. En 1998 se registró su aparición más reciente en Brasil. Aun no se considera extinta.  
-------
According to ornithologists, The Phantom Magpie is the most difficult bird to see on the planet. The species lacks vocal cords, so it does not emit any distinctive sound,It mates only once throughout its life, and only 3 birds have been seen since its discovery. In 1998, its most recent appearance was recorded in Brazil. It is not considered extinct yet.
Armas experimentales de la guerra fría. /  Cold warExperimental weapons.

El desarrollo de armas y prototipos bélicos durante la guerra fía fue una vertiente ampliamente explorada por rusos y americanos, siendo conocidas por el público pocas pruebas de su existencia. 

Fig1. Rayo desintegrador ruso AF-15.  Al ser disparado erradicaba todo rastro del objetivo en menos de un segundo. 
Fig2. Pistola paralizadora M -105 desarrollada por la milicia americana. Podía dejar inmóvil a un objetivo durante 36 horas. 
-------
Development of weapons and prototypes during the Cold War was a trend widely explored by Russians and Americans, with few proof of its existence being known to the public.

Fig1. Russian disintegrator ray AF-15. When fired, it eradicated all traces of the target in less than a second.
Fig2. M -105 paralyzing gun developed by the American militia. It could immobilize a target for 36 hours.
Pez bomba del río Mekong. /  Bomb fish from Mekong river. 
Lagocephalus lagocephalus

El pez bomba habita únicamente en las profundidades del río Mekong, un enorme caudal ubicado en el sureste asiático que recorre 6 países: China, Birmania, Laos, Camboya, Tailandia, y Vietnam
Al sentirse amenazado por un depredador o por el ser humano, el pez bomba activa un mecanismo de defensa provocando una explosión que se asemeja a la de una libra de dinamita, poder suficiente para lesionar gravemente e inclusive provocar la muerte. 
La carne del pez es considerada un manjar exótico, por lo cual lograr capturar un espécimen intacto puede llegar a significar una enorme recompensa económica. Sin embargo, rara vez un intento de pescar esta criatura resulta exitoso.
-------
This animal lives only in the depths of the Mekong River, a huge flow located in Southeast Asia that runs through 6 countries: China, Burma, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam
When feeling threatened by a predator or by the human being, the pumpfish activates a defense mechanism causing an explosion that resembles that of a pound of dynamite, enough power to seriously injure and even cause death.
The flesh of the fish is considered an exotic delicacy, so to capture an intact specimen can come to mean a huge economic reward. However, rarely an attempt to fish this creature is successful.
Vaporis progresiva.

La vaporis progresiva, también conocida como el síndrome del hombre invisible, es una extraña afección que se caracteriza por el desvanecimiento constante de una o varias partes del cuerpo. En casos leves, solo unas breves porciones del paciente se verán afectadas, por el contrario, si la afección se torna crónica, es inevitable que todo el cuerpo sea consumido. No existe tratamiento o cura conocida. 
-------
Vaporis progresiva, also known as invisible man syndrome, is a rare condition characterized by the constant fading of one or more parts of the body.In mild cases, only a few portions of the patient will be affected, on the contrary, if the condition becomes chronic, it is inevitable that the entire body is consumed. There is no known treatment or cure.

Escarabajo radioactivo de Sumatra. / Radioactive beetle from Sumatra.
Nicrophorus Johnson.

Descubierto en 1923 por el zoólogo británico Arthur Johnson, este escarabajo es el animal más letal del planeta a pesar de su diminuto tamaño (1,5 cm de largo). El Nicrophorus Johnson es capaz de emitir una radiación iónica 150 veces mayor que la del plutonio en incidentes nucleares. La exposición prolongada al escarabajo puede causar un serio envenenamiento por radiación y derivar en enfermedades graves como el cáncer, e incluso la muerte. 6 meses después de hallar el escarabajo, Arthur Johnson falleció en Londres. 
-------
Discovered in 1923 by British zoologist Arthur Johnson, this beetle is the most lethal animal on the planet despite its tiny size (1,5 cm long). Nicrophorus Johnson is capable of emitting ionic radiation 150 times greater than that of plutonium in nuclear incidents. Prolonged exposure to the beetle can cause serious radiation poisoning and lead to serious diseases such as cancer, and even death. 6 months after finding the beetle, Arthur Johnson died in London.
Ceguera inglesa. / English blindness.

La peste ciega, también conocida como “la ceguera inglesa” fue una epidemia de alto contagio que entre 1710 y 1731 cobró la vista de más de 14 millones de personas en toda Europa. Una vez infectado, el afectado comenzaba a perder la capacidad visual en un lapso que podía variar entre 7 y 12 horas.
-------
Blind plague, also known as "English blindness" was an epidemic of high contagion that between 1710 and 1731 took the view of more than 14 million people throughout Europe .Once infected, the affected began to lose visual capacity in a period that could vary between 7 and 12 hours.
La misteriosa fruta del monte Everest. / The mysterious fruit of Mount Everest.
Existe la leyenda de que cerca de la cima del monte Everest crece una fruta que ha salvado la vida de muchos aventureros que se encuentran a punto de morir debido a las inclementes condiciones de la montaña.Curiosamente, aunque más de 50 escaladores han afirmado ver o comer la fruta, cada uno la describe de forma diferente.Curiosamente, aunque más de 50 escaladores han afirmado ver o comer la fruta, cada uno la describe de forma diferente. Hasta ahora no hay registro verídico de la existencia de una fruta o vegetal que pueda crecer en condiciones tan complejas, y mucho menos que sea capaz de inhibir afecciones serias como el mal de altura o la congelación severa.
-------
There is a legend that says that near the top  of mount everest grows a fruit that has saved the lives of many adventurers who are about to die due to the inclement conditions of the mountain. Interestingly, although more than 50 climbers have claimed to see or eat the fruit, each one describes it differently. So far there is no true record of the existence of a fruit or vegetable that can grow in such complex conditions, much less that it is able to inhibit serious conditions such as altitude sickness or severe freezing.

Dodo Gigante
Raphus Magnus

El 17 de octubre de 1573 una expedición española desembarcó en una enorme isla a 700 km de Madagascar. Al adentrase en el territorio descubrieron que se encontraba poblada únicamente por un ave no voladora que era casi tan alta como un hombre promedio. A diferencia del dodo ordinario, quien al ser descubierto demostró nulo temor ante el ser humano, el dodo gigante manifestó agresividad extrema, lo que llevo a su exterminio en pocos meses para asentar campamentos e introducir especies domesticadas.
-------
On October 17, 1573 a Spanish expedition landed on a huge island 700 km from Madagascar. As they entered the territory they discovered that it was populated only by a non-flying bird that was almost as tall as an average man. Unlike the ordinary dodo, who when discovered showed no fear of the human being, the giant dodo manifested extreme aggression, which led to its extermination in a few months to settle camps and introduce domesticated species.


Primera miniatura de Pérgamo. / First miniature of Pergamum.

A pesar de representar solo un mito, la primera miniatura de Pérgamo fue encontrada en 1924 en lo que ahora es la ciudad de Bergama, actual Turquía. Fundada en el año 530 a.C, se cree que Pérgamo fue una ciudad famosa debido a sus magníficas miniaturas de mármol que no llegaban a superar los 30 cm. De altura. La cabeza arriba ilustrada (4 cm de alto) muestra a una mujer joven, con su cabeza decorada por una tiara. Se desconoce si se trata de la representación de alguna deidad o simplemente fue un retrato encargado al escultor. 
-------
Despite representing only a myth, the first miniature of Pergamum was found in 1924 in what is now the city of Bergama, now Turkey.
Founded in the year 530 a.C, it is believed that Pergamum was a famous city due to its magnificent marble miniatures that did not reach more than 30 cm. Tall. The above illustrated head (4 cm high) shows a young woman, with her head decorated by a tiara. It is unknown whether it is a representation of a deity or simply a portrait commissioned to the sculptor.
Segunda escultura de Pérgamo. / Second miniature of Pergamun. 
219-197 a.C / B.C

11 años después del descubrimiento de la primera escultura de Pérgamo, el equipo del famoso arqueólogo Takashi Namba encontró una serie de catacumbas que se encontraban obstruidas debido a un antiguo derrumbe. Diversos objetos como ropajes, joyas y artefactos de uso cotidiano fueron encontrados en las cámaras subterráneas, pero sin duda el hallazgo más celebrado fue la diminuta cabeza de mármol (3,7 cm de altura) envuelta en un deteriorado trozo de tela. Actualmente la exquisita pieza se encuentra en el museo nacional de Turquía.
-------
11 years after the discovery of the first sculpture of Pergamum, the team of the famous archaeologist Takashi Namba found a series of catacombs that were obstructed due to an old cave-in. Various objects such as clothing, jewelry and everyday objects were found in the underground chambers, but undoubtedly the most celebrated finding was the tiny marble head (3.7 cm high) wrapped in a deteriorated piece of cloth. Currently the exquisite piece is in the national museum of Turkey.
Tercera miniatura de Pérgmo. / third miniature of Pergamum.
199-159 a.C / b.C

Confirmada la existencia de las miniaturas de Pérgamo con dos previos descubrimientos (1924 – 1935) cientos de equipos arqueológicos se desplazaron a las antiguas ruinas de la ciudad griega en busca de algún vestigio de las minúsculas esculturas. Luego de años de excavaciones sin éxito, en 1983 un grupo de arqueólogos mexicanos descubrió una tercera miniatura (2,3 cm de alto) debajo de la antigua acrópolis de Pérgamo. A día de hoy la escultura reposa en Museo del Louvre.
-------
Confirmed the existence of the miniatures of Pergamum with two previous discoveries (1924 - 1935) hundreds of archaeological equipment moved to the ancient ruins of the Greek city in search of some vestige of the tiny sculptures. After years of unsuccessful excavations, in 1983 a group of Mexican archaeologists discovered a third miniature ( 2,3 cm high) beneath the ancient Acropolis of Pergamum.Today the miniature rests in the Louvre Museum.


Aves de caverna. / Cavern birds..

Estas tres especies de aves evolucionaron durante miles de años en la oscuridad absoluta, por esta razón su sentido de la vista es completamente nulo.

Fig. 1. Tucán ciego de Birmania. Ramphastos caecus. 
Fig.2. Perico mongol de cabeza negra. Pyrilia nigra. 
Fig.3. Gallina panameña. Gallus gallus nanus.  
------
These three species of birds evolved during thousands of years in absolute darkness, for this reason their sense of sight is completely null.

Fig. 1. Burmese blind toucan. Ramphastos caecus.
Fig.2 Mongolian parrot with black head. Pyrilia nigra.
Fig.3 Panamanian hen. Gallus gallus nanus.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.