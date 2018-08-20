EL TRATADO DE HUMBOLDT / THE HUMBOLDT TREATY.
Lápiz sobre papel / Pencil on paper.
29,8 x 22,2 cm.
Dos años despues de la muerte de Alexander Von Humboldt ( 1769-1859) diversos cietificos, colegas, exploradores e ilustrados de la epoca acordaron crear en su honor un tratado donde todo el conocimiento humano fuera contenido y pormenorizado.
Durante mas de 100 años , el tratado de Humboldt consignó mas de 35 millones de artículos sobre fauna, flora, enfermedades, invenciones y cientos de descubrimientos que han permitido el conocimiento del mundo y el desarrollo de nuestra civilización.
Esta iniciativa rápidamente fue denominada como la enciclopedia mas ambiciosa jamas creada, y esta serie de dibujos tan solo es una microscópica mirada al maravilloso mundo que nos rodea, aquel que sin duda jamas terminaremos de descubrir en su totalidad.
Este proyecto parte de la admiración a Alexander Von humbold como una de las personas que mas ha aportado a nuestra manera de entender el mundo, pero sobre todo es un llamado a nunca perder la curiosidad, una de las cualidades mas interesantes que como seres humanos poseemos.
Two years after the death of Alexander Von Humboldt (1769-1859) various scientists, colleagues, explorers and enlighteners of the time agreed to create in his honor a treatise where all human knowledge was contained and detailed.
For more than 100 years, the Humboldt treaty consigned more than 35 million articles on fauna, flora, diseases, inventions and hundreds of discoveries that have allowed the knowledge of the world and the development of our civilization.
Humboldt's treatise is the most ambitious and enormous encyclopedia ever created, and this series of drawings is only a microscopic look at the wonderful world that surrounds us and that we will never fully discover in its totality.
This project is based on the admiration of Alexander Von Humboldt as one of the people who has contributed the most to our understanding of the world. It is also a call to never lose curiosity, one of the most interesting traits that we as human beings have.
