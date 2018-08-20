EL TRATADO DE HUMBOLDT / THE HUMBOLDT TREATY. 

Two years after the death of Alexander Von Humboldt (1769-1859) various scientists, colleagues, explorers and enlighteners of the time agreed to create in his honor a treatise where all human knowledge was contained and detailed.

For more than 100 years, the Humboldt treaty consigned more than 35 million articles on fauna, flora, diseases, inventions and hundreds of discoveries that have allowed the knowledge of the world and the development of our civilization.

Humboldt's treatise is the most ambitious and enormous encyclopedia ever created, and this series of drawings is only a microscopic look at the wonderful world that surrounds us and that we will never fully discover in its totality.