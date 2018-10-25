Discover
Fago Studio
Nantes, France
Usbek & Rica | Vision Patrimoine
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
10/25/2018
Commission for Usbek & Rica and Caisse d'Epargne bank company for "imagine the heritage of future".
Published:
Imaginer les futurs des patrimoines
Commision for Usbek & Rica
Illustration
Fagostudio
Art Direction
Usbek & Rica
Graphic Design
Usbek & Rica
Thanks for watching, like and follow FagoStudio on
instagram
!
Thank You!
Commission for Usbek & Rica and Caisse d'Epargne bank company for "imagine the heritage of future".
Tags
future
bank company
heritage
utopia
bretagne
Guadeloupe
Bordeaux
wine
ecological
social
