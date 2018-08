About

Red Roaster is a British institution. For over a decade the cafe has been part of Brighton's cultural fabric. Pop & Pac were tasked with developi… Read More

Red Roaster is a British institution. For over a decade the cafe has been part of Brighton's cultural fabric. Pop & Pac were tasked with developing an identity that would refresh the tired and dated past, but not lose the established provenance of the venue. The brand also had to translate on everything from interior design to the packaging of their own coffee. Read Less

Published: