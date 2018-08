About

Navi is new, Navi is bold, Navi is beautiful, Navi is moving in a direction that is set to break new ground in the plumbing industry. For over 70… Read More

Navi is new, Navi is bold, Navi is beautiful, Navi is moving in a direction that is set to break new ground in the plumbing industry. For over 70 years our knowledge has grown, and the business has changed and evolved; Navi is the most exciting evolution yet. We’ve done away with industry stereotypes and created something truly inspired. Located in a contemporary new space in Glen Iris, Navi is THE destination for premium plumbing products. Our showroom unveils modern new wares, all at a level of quality Centre Plumbing clients have come to expect. Navi: Next generation bathrooms and kitchens Read Less

Published: