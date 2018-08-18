Nick Liefhebber
Utrecht, Netherlands
Deep Deep Down - Solo Show
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Photoshop

    Nick Liefhebber has always been inspired by visual languages of the past, ancient cultures tend to have a certain delineated style and set of sym… Read More
    Nick Liefhebber has always been inspired by visual languages of the past, ancient cultures tend to have a certain delineated style and set of symbols. Often a practical solution for a society where most people couldn’t read. With ‘Deep Deep Down’ Nick Liefhebber created his own stories and ever expanding universe, mixing existing symbolism with his own imagery. His delicate layered images are made from rough graphic shapes combined with investigating new ways of creating screenprints. Deep Deep Down stands for uncovering new techniques, images and stories. Read Less
Nick Liefhebber has always been inspired by visual languages of the past, ancient cultures tend to have a certain delineated style and set of symbols. Often a practical solution for a society where most people couldn’t read. With ‘Deep Deep Down’ Nick Liefhebber created his own stories and ever expanding universe, mixing existing symbolism with his own imagery.

His delicate layered images are made from rough graphic shapes combined with investigating new ways of creating screenprints. Deep Deep Down stands for uncovering new techniques, images and stories.

You can buy the prints and patch here and a shirt here.
Thanks for checking!
Thank You!
