Residency - National Gallery of Ireland

Artist in Residence at
The National Gallery of Ireland
Responding to the 'Circus250 - Art of the Show' exhibition
I spent a 4 week residency in The National Gallery of Ireland, responding to 'Circus250: Art of the Show' exhibition formed part of the UK and Ireland-wide celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the original circus. The exhibition showcased the work of well-known Irish artists such as Jack B. Yeats, Mainie Jellett, Mary Swanzy, Harry Kernoff and Martin Gale RHA. Curated by Joanne Drum, National Gallery of Ireland
It was an incredible honour to represent illustration in the State's national institute of visual art. Back in 2000, when we formed the Illustrators Guild of Ireland, we struggled to get illustration into any gallery what so ever - thankfully a lot has changed in 18 years.
Thank You!