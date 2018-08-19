Residency - National Gallery of Ireland

Jumbo - Proclaimed by Barnum to be the 'Biggest elephant in the world', Jumbo toured the US in the late 1800's - sadly died in a railcar accident.

Both his skeleton and stuffed skin continued to the touring after his death. The Adjective, 'Jumbo'; especially large or powerful, originates from the magnificent beast.





Lennon and McCartney took the lyrics for "Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite" from a Pablo Fanque Circus poster.