    unPacked is the first Zero Waste supermarket in Madrid (Spain), a sustainable store dedicated mainly to the sale of groceries and hygiene product… Read More
    unPacked is the first Zero Waste supermarket in Madrid (Spain), a sustainable store dedicated mainly to the sale of groceries and hygiene products. Its name comes from the concept ‘without packaging’, since most of the products in the store are sold in bulk. Zero Waste is a movement that arises from the merger between a traditional way of buying and the increasing social concern for the environment. unPacked seeks to promote the reduction of the use of plastics and the generation of waste, promoting healthy, proximity and accessible food & products. Read Less
Visual Identity & Packaging   2018





unPacked ©

unPacked is the first Zero Waste supermarket in Madrid (Spain), a sustainable store dedicated mainly to the sale of groceries and hygiene products. Its name comes from the concept ‘without packaging’, since most of the products in the store are sold in bulk.

Zero Waste is a movement that arises from the merger between a traditional way of buying and the increasing social concern for the environment. unPacked seeks to promote the reduction of the use of plastics and the generation of waste, promoting healthy, proximity and accessible food & products.



Bulk Store


