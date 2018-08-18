Studio Najbrt
Prague, Czech Republic
53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
    The 53st edition's visuals suddenly return to a simple typography that builds on nostalgia for celluloid, or more generally, analog. In his class… Read More
    
53nd Karlovy Vary IFF
2018

Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Author: Marek Pistora
Cooperation: Michal Šeba (photo documentation)
Font: Custom, Neue Haas Grotesk
Type: Festival, Brand, Program, Poster

––

The 53st edition's visuals suddenly return to a simple typography that builds on nostalgia for celluloid, or more generally, analog. In his classical game of upgrading and ironizing any graphic cliché Marek Pistora hid number 53 in the classical film perforation. The opening film, Loves of a Blonde by the late Miloš Forman, was projected from 35 mm strip. Is it all just a coincidence?




Studio Najbrt
2018


