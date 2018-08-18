53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

About

The 53st edition's visuals suddenly return to a simple typography that builds on nostalgia for celluloid, or more generally, analog. In his class… Read More

The 53st edition's visuals suddenly return to a simple typography that builds on nostalgia for celluloid, or more generally, analog. In his classical game of upgrading and ironizing any graphic cliché Marek Pistora hid number 53 in the classical film perforation. The opening film, Loves of a Blonde by the late Miloš Forman, was projected from 35 mm strip. Is it all just a coincidence? Read Less

Published: