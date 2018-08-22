Proposed Branding & Visual Id for the Denver Nuggets

About

DENVER NUGGETS IDENTITY Proposed rebranding for The Denver Nuggets, designed to capture the spirit of Denver Colorado, while paying tribute to the long history of the Denver Nuggets franchise and steadfast fans. The logo we created makes use of three key Denver Nuggets symbols — the basketball, the pick axe, and the golden nugget — together in one, simple cohesive mark. Read Less

