



Casa Lupe is an airbnb located in Colonia Lafayette, a hip neighborhood in Guadalajara, that gathers traditional houses of the twentieth century, as well as cafes and restaurants. The house was carefully remodeled while keeping its provincial Art Deco spirit.





A bike ride in the midst of magnificent trees streets, a casual beer or a fine dinner. A thrilling plan for a host looking for an authentic experience of the city.





Menta was commissioned to create the identity that would capture this essence. We created a wordmark with great simplicity and timeless feel. A sparrow just landing, represented with hints of an Art Deco reinterpretation, brings nostalgic echoes from distant travels. We also created a series of botanic illustrations inspired by the flowers and trees of our patios, where Buganvilias, Primaveras, Jacarandas and Geranios, brighten up the city.





Casa Lupe, an identity worthy of sending a postcard from the best kept local secret.









