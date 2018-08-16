Menta .
Guadalajara, Mexico
Casa Lupe
    Casa Lupe is an Airbnb located in Colonia Lafayette, a hip neighborhood in Guadalajara, Mexico. Menta was commissioned to create the identity that would capture this essence. We created a wordmark with great simplicity and timeless feel. A sparrow just landing, represents hints of an Art Deco reinterpretation. We also created a series of botanic illustrations inspired by the flowers and trees of our patios, where Buganvilias, Primaveras, Jacarandas and Geranios, brighten up the city. Read Less
Casa Lupe is an airbnb located in Colonia Lafayette, a hip neighborhood in Guadalajara, that gathers traditional houses of the twentieth century, as well as cafes and restaurants. The house was carefully remodeled while keeping its provincial Art Deco spirit.

A bike ride in the midst of magnificent trees streets, a casual beer or a fine dinner. A thrilling plan for a host looking for an authentic experience of the city.

Menta was commissioned to create the identity that would capture this essence. We created a wordmark with great simplicity and timeless feel. A sparrow just landing, represented with hints of an Art Deco reinterpretation, brings nostalgic echoes from distant travels. We also created a series of botanic illustrations inspired by the flowers and trees of our patios, where Buganvilias, Primaveras, Jacarandas and Geranios, brighten up the city.

Casa Lupe, an identity worthy of sending a postcard from the best kept local secret.


