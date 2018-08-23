Amerikalinjen Hotel

About

One hundred years ago, the Norwegian America Line moved into their main office building in the heart of Oslo. NAL was responsible for ferrying hopeful Norwegians across the Atlantic Ocean to America – the land of opportunity. Now it’s time to dust off the chairs, fill up the glasses and transform this iconic building into an exquisite boutique hotel, a starting point for new discoveries. Travelling and navigating by compass used to be the way of finding the right direction in the olden days. To reference this travelling concept in the new identity for the hotel, we use the logo for Amerikalinjen as our compass. By using the gyroscope technology which is found in almost every smartphone, we programmed the logo to show you the way to our hotel, wherever you are in the world. The same goes for the logo symbol – across both digital surfaces and printed matter. Read Less

